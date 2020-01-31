Whisper Lake, located between Highway 27 and Memorial Drive behind the Sebring Holiday Inn Express, will be well represented in the 2020 Heartland Senior Games.
Tim Hudy, a snowbird from Michigan, took part in the Senior Games for the first time last year. His enthusiasm was readily evident as he competed in the 60-64 age bracket on five days. Hudy took home five gold medals and a silver at the swim meet plus four golds and a silver from the track meet. He also captured a silver in golf and bronze in both table tennis and horseshoes. This year Hudy has taken advantage of the $25 fee and signed up for golf, bowling, cycling, table tennis, track and field and swimming. Following the 2019 Games, Hudy took his enthusiasm back to Whisper Lake and has helped to corral a large contingent of participants for the 2020 Games.
A veteran in the Games is Ron Crandall, also from Michigan, who has repeatedly medalled in bowling. He has also gone on to compete in the Florida Senior Games. As well as bowling, Crandall will be on the shuffleboard courts at the Sebring Rec. Club.
Several golfers will be returning to Sebring Golf Course again this year. Kris Allison of Wisconsin will be defending her first place finish in the 65-69 bracket while Carol Ann Armstrong, an Indiana native, will be trying to do as well as her second place finish in 2019. Jan Thieme (Wisconsin) and Bruce Foss (Connecticut) are looking to move up the leader board in their respective age groups. Dan Ahrman, a Hoosier, will be golfing in the Games for the first time.
Following Hudy’s lead, Al Sitterding of Indiana is looking to get his money’s worth by registering for euchre, bowling, cycling, table tennis and track and field. Also looking for good value and good competition is Carol Buchanan from Ohio. She’ll be taking part in cycling, track and field and swimming. Her daughter will also be competing.
Virginian, Jeanne Harvey, will be pounding the pavement around Avon Park H.S. when she takes part in the 5k race. She will be joined by New Yorker Lucinda Mathews who will compete in the 5k as well as the swim meet which will be held at the Highlands County YMCA.
All registration is being done online this year and closes two weeks prior to each event. Upcoming events for which registration is still open: mah jongg, doubles and mixed doubles bowling, cycling, table tennis, 5k, track & field, swimming, tennis and bridge.
If you are fifty or older, like meeting new people and enjoy friendly competition, don’t delay, sign up today. Register at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames. For assistance, call South Florida State College at 863-784-7032 or 863-784-7466 or email communityeducation@southflorida.edu.