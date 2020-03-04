Just prior to this year’s Heartland Senior Games, a group of enthusiastic residents of Whisper Lake gathered for a photo and talked about how much they were looking forward to the 2020 Games.
Tim Hudy took part in several events in the 2019 Games and helped to spearhead a drive to get even more Whisper Lakers to take part this year. On Feb. 28, the final day of the Heartland Games, several gathered to celebrate and show off their collection of medals.
This year, Dan Ahrman, Kris Allison, Carol Ann Armstrong, John Bower, Bruce Foss, Jeanne Harvey, Cindy Mathews and Jan Thieme each competed in one event. Ron Crandall, Kim Hudy and Cathy Renwick were all in two events. Carol Buchanan and Carolynn Lanning went the extra mile by contesting four events each. Al Sitterding tried for medals in five events while Tim Hudy was the Whisper Lake champ, having competed on six days.
Whisper Lake sent six competitors to golf, shuffleboard and table tennis. They also had four involved in cycling and track and field, three in bowling and swimming and lone participants in euchre and mah jongg. None took part in tennis, bridge or pickleball but that may well change in 2021.
Most were able to gather for a group photo but Carolynn Lanning, a participant in shuffleboard, cycling, track and swimming, was in the midst of moving from Whisper Lake to Sebring Village during the photo shoot. Once settled in her new home she hopes to meet some of the eight Sebring Villagers who took part in the 2020 Games to see if she can’t help to rustle up more participants for 2021.
With the success this year, even more residents of Whisper Lake are hoping to compete next year. John Allison, Dick Bell, Jeannette Glen and Connie Peters are some of the aspiring 2021 participants.
Ron Crandall, a long time competitor in the Heartland Senior Games, has an impressive collection of medals harvested through the years. He was proud to show off both a gold and a silver medal won at past Florida State Games.
All who finished in the top five in their age/gender group in athletic events this year have qualified to compete in the Florida State Games which will be held in Fort Lauderdale in December. If they do well there, they can go on to the National Senior Games which will also be held in Fort Lauderdale in November 2021.
South Florida State College is pleased to announce that the 2021 Heartland Senior Games calendar of events is almost settled and will be published in the coming days.