SEBRING — If you put out an appliance on a bulk garbage collection week and it didn’t get picked up, you may need to pick up the phone.
Instead of complaining, however, county officials advise you to just schedule a pickup.
What’s more, is you don’t have to wait until the next “bulk item pickup week,” according to officials with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Just call Waste Connections, the county’s contracted solid waste hauler, at 863-655-0055 to schedule a pickup.
Otherwise, it might sit on the curb for a while, and even though interested parties might drive by and consider picking it up for themselves, county officials advise that the most certain way to have it removed is to call.
Bulk appliances, also called “white goods” for the default white-paint scheme, include household appliances like refrigerators, freezers, stoves and ovens. These items should not be placed out with other bulk items.
Most bulk household items, such as couches, chairs, coffee tables, bed frames, rolled-up carpet and old toilets are too large to fit in the 95-gallon residential garbage carts and too heavy for the automated trucks to lift and dump.
Extra garbage bags are not considered bulk waste, but there is a 2-cubic-yard maximum for bulk waste. Construction and demolition debris will not be picked up with bulk waste.
Couches and other large items do not need to be called into Waste Connections for pickup, but appliances/white goods do need to be scheduled.
For pickup of white goods/appliances and tires, call 863-655-0005.