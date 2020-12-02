The misconception that Trump championed the working class is absurd. He has consistently screwed-over laborers who’ve worked for him, and didn’t bring back coal nor jobs from China. Like a typical anti-labor Republican, he gave the wealthy trillions of dollars in tax-cuts and a trifling one to the people, while tallying the highest deficits in history. Along with riding the coattails of, and taking credit for, a flourishing economy that Obama created after rescuing it from Bush’s incompetent recession.
The claim that Trump rebuilt an underfunded military is also bogus, as he only unnecessarily increased an already bloated Pentagon budget. And you can’t impose an edict on Palestine and not include Palestinians in the negotiations; that’s just plain stupid, Jared. Trump increased indiscriminate bombings in the Middle East, and by supplying arms and support to Saudi Arabia, is responsible for the horrible disaster occurring in Yemen.
He stacked the courts with judges who haven’t the discernment to understand that their own self-righteousness is ungodly hypocrisy. Therefore exhibiting such poor judgment and lack of self-discipline, that their hubris, arrogance, and want of integrity, renders them unfit to judge a beauty pageant, much less a court of law. And that evil ‘Federalist Society’ has been packing courts across the country with these corporate pawns.
Trump’s sense of decency is evident in his philanthropy, where he and his offspring stole their charities’ money for their own personal use – Trump had his own portrait painted – so New York court-ordered his kids to take a course in philanthropy.
In four years as president he’s told over 22,000 outright lies or false statements, wanting of the good sense to doubt himself and struggle for the truth, as honest people do. A fool with the maturity, integrity, and understanding of a child, which naturally provoked all the righteous contempt for him. And Senate Reps’ own report on Russian collusion, released in August, sited many instances of collusion by his Admin. – hence the intelligence agencies’ investigations.
Trump has screwed-over everyone he could; is ‘the’ most litigious person in America; has bankrupted every business he’s ever owned; and is the biggest ‘loser,’ having lost more money than anyone. The idea that he’s this successful billionaire is a reality tv-show, delusion, swallowed whole by all who drank the Kool-aid – he’s hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.
Asian governments, using the only tools we have (hand washing, masks, social distancing, intensive testing and contact tracing), have strategically kept their economies going, their schools open, and their deaths minimal. Because their societies abided by their governments’ health guidelines, they aren’t suffering the death toll, or the economic and psychological depression, that we’re experiencing.
Whereas Trump played down the contagiousness and lethality of the virus and misled folks to believe the threat negligible, prompting many to ignore CDC policy to wear masks, social distance, and take the virus seriously, as it exponentially spread. Resulting in this humanitarian disaster of America having the the most COVID-19 deaths in the world, with the most cases: the best he could do was be the worst, sad.
If Trump (and DeSantis) had followed CDC guidelines for reopening our economy after the shutdown in the spring, by waiting until cases dropped steadily for two weeks, we could’ve contained the virus, saved 100,000 lives, and by everyone following CDC protocols, could now be enjoying a robust economy, as they are in Asia. Trump and DeSantis’ trying to reach herd-immunity before a vaccine is insanity that would needlessly sacrifice over a million lives if left unchecked.
Trump’s arrogant and heartless indifference to the needless quarter-million deaths and the consequential mourning, grief and suffering that his incompetence has created – that he couldn’t care less about, as he plays golf – makes him guilty of negligent homicide. As he’s shamelessly caused our vulnerable to die horrible suffocating deaths, and thus exhaust, traumatize and demoralize, our overburdened and burnt-out nurses too, making him the most irresponsible and dangerous president in U.S. history. The only election fraud was Trump’s debunked accusations of fraud.
- All the above being anything but ‘great,’ he lied and many gullibly believed him. But it was only vacuous sloganeering and propagandist bullst spewing from a protégé of Roy Cohn, as was Joe McCarthy: didn’t you notice the bigoted demagogic similarities?
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.