SEBRING — Kathy Whitlock, the long-time director of the Probate Division in the Highlands County Courthouse on Commerce Street, retired Friday. Fellow coworkers sent her off with a nice farewell gathering.
Whitlock, a young and energetic 63, started work on Oct. 1, 1981 – more than 40 years ago.
“I started in the recording division, and stayed there almost two years before I transferred to probate,” Whitlock remembered Thursday. “Probate is where I stayed, though I spent a short time in small claims, too.”
Whitlock, who plans to travel and restart her art and crafts hobby, until Thursday was in charge of the office that helps families sort out the trusts, wills, estates and properties when a family member dies. It is a court-supervised process that includes settling the decedent’s debts and the distribution of assets.
Highlands County Clerk of Court Jerome Kaszubowski said, “Kathy has committed her entire career to the Clerk’s office. She has been a dedicated employee and we will miss her kind and gentle spirit, and her leadership. We wish her the best in her much deserved retirement.”
Whitlock and her seven colleagues man the counter, answer phones, and serve the public and lawyers representing families in the process overseen by judges.
“It is a vital role in public service,” Whitlock says. “It’s in a sense recording the history of the county, its land and its families. Our records go all the way back to 1912, four years before the courthouse was built in 1926.”
In those early years, when there were much fewer people, probate from several surrounding counties could be handled in a single office.
“We have all that information from years and years ago,” she said. “And from this week, too. We’ve been dating wills and other documents and storing them.”
The technology has changed in the decades since she joined the probate division. Computerization, the internet, email attachments – all are now part of daily work.
“We’ve had several different types of technology introduced through the years, the last one being e-portal technology,” she said. The Florida Courts E-Filing Portal serves as a single, statewide access point connecting thousands of users to Florida’s court system. It lets lawyers file family law, will and probate documents from their desks in their offices and citizens do the same from home.
“They’ve been working on it since 2012, and they’re still perfecting it, updating different things,” she says.
She’s also worked under four Clerks of the Court in this county. From Earl Rich, to L.E. “Luke” Brooker, Robert W Germaine, and now, Jerome Kaszubowski. “I have enjoyed working under all of them.”
Her colleague of 16 years, Sebrena Thomas, says she’ll miss working with Whitlock.
“I will miss her,” she said. “I have worked with Kathy as long as I’ve been here. She is an extraordinary woman who knows how to work with the public. I have learned under her and she has been a great director.”
For Whitlock, however, retirement will be “bittersweet;” her husband, former Sebring City Council Member Bud Whitlock, died two years ago. The two had plans for a second life after her retirement, however, Bud will be in her heart.
“I’m not going to have my soul mate with me to share my vacations and retirement,” she said sadly. “That’s my void there. He won’t be there to be with me.”
Whitlock will either fly, or drive to Texas and Louisiana where her daughters, son and grandchildren – and great-grandchild – live.
“I have two daughters, a son, four granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and two great-grandsons,” she said smiling. “ I love my family.”