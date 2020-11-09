I agree with the excellent comments written by the former principal at Avon Park High School concerning both Jim Whitney and his wife Cheryl, who recently passed away.
I was assistant principal at both Sebring and Avon Park high schools when Jim Whitney was employed there, and Karl Engel was correct. I did have the pleasure of working with Jim as a science teacher, and basketball coach, which he took very seriously.
And yes, when we played golf, we heard the basketball stories while he played at St. Bonaventure University.
My sincere condolences go out to all the family members and friends.
Donn A. Goodwin
Sebring