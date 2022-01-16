I just read an editorial titled “A year after the Jan. 6th attack,” on our nation’s capital. It was described as “horrifying” by the author and certainly from some “eye-witness” reports, it may have been.
But I wonder. Was it really a horrifying event? Was it as bad as President Biden and Vice President Harris stated, as being comparable to Pearl Harbor, 911 and even the Civil War?
C’mon, let’s all agree it was not even close to those events. In fact, on a comparative scale to the aforementioned atrocities, it would be one of the biggest lies ever perpetuated on the American citizens. And yet this rhetoric continues.
Stories abound from different elected officials who “feared for their life” as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated often, even though she was in a different building at the time of the attack.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated that insurrectionists “threatened to hang the Vice President of the United States or shoot the speaker,” although she was never in any danger.
My understanding is that none of the insurrectionists had weapons, guns, rifles or knives, yet hundreds of them have been arrested and most are still locked up because of their involvement or being photographed in the building.
But let’s be fair and consider another source. FOX news and Tucker Carlson.
Mr. Carlson has spoken quite often about the “January 6th Insurrection” but in a very different light. He even produced a three-part movie called “Patriot Purge”.
After watching the movie, I would agree it would be fair to call it a riot. But comparing it to Pearl Harbor? Not a chance, and our politicians should be ashamed of themselves for making such a comparison.
There is no doubt things got out of control. Police officers were over-run and in many cases injured. But only one death has fairly been attributed to Jan. 6, and that was one of the so-called insurrectionists, a 35-year-old woman named Ashli Babbitt. Ms. Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer during the invasion of the Capitol.
I find it interesting that Ms. Babbitt had no weapon and because she was a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, she was described on MSNBC by Joy Reid as a veteran trained to kill by our very own military.
Having watched much of the CNN coverage on Jan. 6 and coverage provided by FOX News and the “Patriot Purge,” I seriously question who is telling the truth.
I’d definitely agree that it was a riot, and I’d also agree it was probably Trump supporters, but again, are we getting the whole truth?
If you watch some of the videos, there appears to be a man, the same man in multiple videos, encouraging protesters to enter the building. Many people believed he was with the FBI, working undercover, and yet he was not charged and is not in prison.
Another man, high atop a platform with a megaphone, repeatedly challenged the crowd to enter the building, but no one seems to be able to figure out who he was.
And finally, I think it’s only fair that we put this event in proper perspective to the “Summer of Riots.”
The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 30 times more arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms of 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riots.
The 2020 Antifa/BLM led riots caused over $2 billion dollars’ worth of damage, yet where are the Congressional hearings?
Where are the comparisons to Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and the Civil War?
Who are we to believe?
Don Norton is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the author, not that of the Highlands News-Sun.