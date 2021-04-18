Gordan Best, Daniel Mobley, Jonathan Price, Brian Sicknik, Brian LaVigne, Luis Merrero-Diaz, Luis Saloman- Conde, Eliezer-Hernandez-Cartangena, Melton Gore, Christine Peters, Adam Gibson, Brandon Stalker, Michael Boutte, Laura Schwartzenberger, Daniel Alfin, Darian Jarrott, Timothy Sheehan, Michael Magli, Horacio- Dominquez, Eugene Lasco, Jason Lagore, Thomas Albanese, Martinas Mitchum, Dominic Winum, Justin Bedwell, Jose Anzora, Jesse Madsen, Gary Hibbs, Alejandro-Flores Banuelos, Kevin Valencia, Eric Talley, Robert McFarland, Todd Hanneken, Kyle Davis, Joseph Gallagher, James Driver, Chad Walker, Wm Evans, James Kouski, Brent Hall, Christopher Knight, James Smith, Thomas Barnes.
These are the brave police officers killed in the line of duty in the United States this year as of April 9th. They died protecting you and me.
Thank you all for your service to your fellow man and your country.
John Larsen
Sebring