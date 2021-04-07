Are you a follower or a leader?
There may be a little of both in each of us … though one may be dominant.
In today’s world of chaotic choices, who you follow will ultimately decide how you lead yourself, your family, your business and more.
As children, we may play Follow the Leader. The one chosen to lead will do all sorts of things … jumping, climbing, dancing in circles, crawling under low hanging branches, hopping, catching a ball, etc.
I was not an athletic type of child. I could do some things okay, but following some of my friends’ antics was a stretch for me. Yet, when it came to singing, writing, teaching, reading I could lead friends to follow along.
When I worked as an executive secretary on Wall Street, I had a lot to learn.
Therefore, the training course I took was very valuable to me. However, I wasn’t prepared to handle duplicity when I was confronted with it.
My boss expected me to answer the phone professionally, speak kindly to clients and take dictation (I’m dating myself!) from him whenever he called upon me … even if I was in the middle of other work for him.
However, when I answered the phone one day and he detected who was calling, he whispered, “Tell him I’m not here.”
Should I follow his directive? He is my boss, I thought.
So, that day I did as he asked. But that lie ate away at me.
You see, when it came to following or leading, I had already made my choice of Who I would follow with my life. And, that person is Jesus Christ. As his follower, I knew that there is no lie in him.
Jesus said in John 8:44, NLT about Satan. “He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
Satan, the father of lies, was tempting me to act in a way contrary to my beliefs.
So, the very next day I approached my boss in a respectful way. Small indiscretions might be common practice for some but, for me, I couldn’t compromise who I was and Whose I was. This was an opportunity for me to lead. And, the truth won out. He agreed not to ask that of me again.
Standing for what is right and true isn’t always easy. But knowing who you are following makes all the difference. Jesus said, “Follow me.” Selah