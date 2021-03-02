Last Tuesday, Florida State Senator Bill Baxley filed Senate Bill 86, which proposed numerous changes to the Florida Student Financial Aid System. Specifically, it proposed limiting the use of student financial aid based on an applicant’s program of studies, requiring it to prove that it leads directly to employment. The lists of majors receiving Florida Bright Futures assistance would be selected by the Board of Governors and the State Board of Education and renewed annually. If a student’s major is not on the list and not deemed valuable, then it would not be funded equally or at all. State Senator Baxley stated on the bill, “As taxpayers we should all be concerned about subsidizing degrees that just lead to debt, instead of the jobs our students want and need.”
Taking into consideration the taxpayers and how these programs are funded are always an important factor, however, these changes are an extremely dangerous precedent for the state of Florida. According to a 2019 study by the Education Law Center, Florida was already one of the lowest ranked states when ranked in education funding for K-12. The study stated that Florida only allocated 2.91% of their GDP for education, which was 0.88% below the national average and ranked 45th in the United States. With this bill, we would be allowing the Florida State Legislature to continue to make budget cuts to our education system. Whether or not the list of majors that would be funded would actually be based on data and statistics or just who has the largest enrollment would be decided completely by the two decision making bodies. If times get tough, it would be an easier decision to just cut funding to a major with a large number of students so that you would not have to fund all of their education. Even worse is if someone on those bodies wants to play politics with a major, it would lead to a debate that would largely impact student’s lives.
The basis that the bill is founded on is not the strongest argument either for punishing our college students. Senator Baxley used his own experience with a sociology degree as motivation for filing the bill, stating that it was only worth “two bucks and a cup of coffee in most towns”. It is not like a sociology is worthless degree, you can get some real use out of it. However, simply because the state senator had a bad experience with it, he is taking it upon himself to make sure that those types of degrees are no longer funded.
So, where do we draw the line between saving money and providing citizens with important public services? State after state, we have seen education be the first victim to budget cuts. On paper to our legislators, it looks just like an extra cost to the taxpayers and to the state. But each cost they pay is for someone looking to establish themselves in society with a good job and income. Our governing bodies hundreds of miles away in Tallahassee should not determine who gets this funding based on budgets or politics. Senate Bill 86 establishes a dangerous precedent that parents and educators have to keep a close eye on.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.