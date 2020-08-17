In response to the letters to the editor on the downfall of President Trump and it all comes from the top, I have the following comments:
- Who rebuilt the military to a level required to protect America from those who want to destroy us? – Trump
- Who lowered the number of unemployed Americans to record levels in recent times? – Trump
- Who increased funding for black colleges? – Trump
- Who lowered taxes for all Americans? – Trump
These are a very few of his accomplishments in 3 1/2 years.
Comments about the Supreme Court have exposed the fact that Chief Justice Roberts is not a conservative from the early days starting with the Obama Care decision in 2012.
Every chief executive makes decisions on who he wants in certain positions to get his goals met. Alongside of President Obama was Joe Biden, current candidate for president. Let's review some of what he did or did not do.
- Fired 197 generals in five years (Investment Business Daily)
- Used and participated with the FBI, CIA, Democrat party and many others in an attempt to keep candidate Trump then President Trump from being elected.
- Supported numerous attempts to impeach President Trump which proved to be a farce at a cost to the American people of $32 million dollars (Per Politi Facts 2019). All the while producing nothing of substance in legislation for the American people.
- Joe Biden was in the briefing room when four Americans died in Benghazi asking for help and did nothing to save them and was complicit in a story using a video about Muslims as cover.
- Joe Biden was in the administration when guns were given to the Mexican drug cartel to kill many Mexican citizens and at least one border patrol agent.
- Told President Obama that passing Obama Care was a big deal.
- Americans were told over and over:
- You can keep your health care plan. A lie!
- You can keep your doctor. A lie!
- You will save $2,500 per year on your health care plan. A lie!
- Per the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden's Senate papers are unavailable to the public since 2012. Why?
In addition Mr. Biden has had one news conference in approx. 200 days and offered little information on the virus and no comments on the Antifa or BLM riots and destruction and murders that have taken place. He also said he would take funds away from police departments. And has not commented on how the America people are to be protected.
So tell me what Mr. Biden has accomplished in 51 years versus President Trump in 3 1/2 years, which is 6.8% of the time Mr. Biden has been in public office.
John Larsen
Sebring