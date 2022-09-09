SEBRING — The look of a lot of groveland may change in the next few years, depending on whether or not buyers plan to build on it.
A total 1,483 acres sold at the Crutchfield family land auction on Aug. 27, held live at the Circle Theatre in Sebring and online at the same time.
The auction had local buyers, but also people from outside the area. Many bid online, said Marty Higginbotham, owner of the Lakeland-based auctioneer house that facilitated the sale.
As to who these people are, that may take a while to find out. Higgenbotham said he can’t give out names until a sale closes, mainly to avoid people getting offers on the property before they’ve signed paperwork.
It can take as much as 60 days to close a sale, Higgenbotham said. He doesn’t expect to have a full list until well into October.
“The sellers have promised to take care of [the land] until then,” Higgenbotham said.
Most of the land sold in tracts from as little as five acres to as much as 10-20 acres, he said, for an overall total of more than $20 million.
When asked about possible Chinese and Indian buyers at the Aug. 27 auction, Higgenbotham said he recognized most there as brokers who have attended previous auctions.
It’s not unusual, he said, because many are from central Florida and the surrounding area, buying $18,000-$22,000 worth of land at a time.
“I was so excited to see a lot of neighbors there,” Higgenbotham said.
As of Thursday, only one deed had been recorded from that sale with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Office: A 15-acre tract of groveland on Farm Road, south of U.S. 98, that sold for $149,000 to Ismael and Zoraida Rodriguez-Ayala of Port St. Lucie.
Crutchfield family members stated prior to the sale that they intended to liquidate a number of properties to “right size” their business to the current market and their business plan.
Scott Crutchfield said his father is retiring. He said Henry Crutchfield Inc. — in operation since 1939 — will continue caretaking groves, while Crutchfield and Sons Inc. will continue harvesting.
He said it was a good time to downsize, between the family business needs and demand for residential property in light of increased migration to Florida.
Meanwhile, some local residents have raised concerns over a belief that some of the land may have been bought by investment groups in China and India.
It’s an issue that U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) raised when he proposed legislation to blacklist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from investing in, purchasing or otherwise acquiring agricultural lands or businesses in the U.S.
According to Rounds.Senate.gov, he said the law is “critical to maintaining our national security,” noting his alarm, as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to learn that a Chinese company had purchased farmland near a U.S. Air Force base in neighboring North Dakota.
U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-New York) introduced similar legislation on July 1. Rounds added the following provisions:
- Blacklist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing or investing in agriculture land and companies.
- Require reporting from the Secretary of Agriculture on the risk to the American agriculture sector of foreign takeovers and/or investments in agriculture companies or land used for agricultural purposes.
- Allow the president, after reporting to Congress on why doing so is vital to the national security interests of the United States, to waive the requirement prohibiting a transaction on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg business and financial magazine’s Asia technology and environment columnist Adam Minter argues against a complete ban on Chinese investment in American farmland.
On Aug. 12, Minter stated that the company plans to build a corn milling operation in North Dakota, and while opponents have valid concerns that the operation could surveil nearby Grand Forks Air Force Base, he said fears that China or another nation might take control of America’s food supply chain are not founded.
Minter writes that foreigners owned a little less than 3% of US agricultural land in 2020 with Canadians holding 32%, or 12.4 million acres, and investors from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and the UK accounting, collectively, for 31% of all the rest holdings.
Owners from Russia and Iran owned 834 and 2,463 acres of U.S. farmland, respectively, in 2020, he writes, and Chinese investors owned 352,140 acres, or 0.04% of total U.S. farmland.
Instead, Minter recommends the U.S. Department of Agriculture enforce the transparency laws already in place to require owners to disclose their purchases, as well as information about their ownership structure and intentions.