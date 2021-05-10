I found it ironic that Sheriff Blackman's response to “traffic enforcement” was on the same day “Highlands Today" (Highlands News-Sun) featured “Day of Prayer” on the front page. " ... we are compelled by the word of God to love one another..” Bishop vs. “…(she) has some serious ... tunnel vision ...” – Blackman.
I guess it is fitting the sheriff features “pit bulls” over “cocker spaniels” on his Facebook posts?
Could it be he has ”tunnel vision” because (he) doesn’t want to see the “traffic infractions and criminal conduct” by the drivers. He might never get home for the ”traffic stops?”
I can make “statistics” say anything I want. Except overturn a “presidential election.”
At least I still believe in telling the “Truth, Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth. So Help me God."
Chill out sheriff.
Edward Hummell
Sebring