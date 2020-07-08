Let’s start at the beginning which is not Genesis 1:1 but, John 1:1 KJV.
In the beginning was the “WORD” and the “ WORD” was with God and the word was God. God is one but, three persons, all persons equal, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The WORD is living and is the Son, John 1:14, KJV.
The “WORD” stepped out of eternity and was made flesh to walk among us. Christ left his glory but, maintained his deity. he did show his glory once to John and Peter when he transfigured probably the same light that blinded Saul of Tarsus. Christ was the true light which lighteth every man that cometh into the world which means EVERY MAN has been enlightened, John 1:9. KJV.
It was decided by the Triune God before the foundation of the world, that the Son, ( Word, Christ) would be the creator of all and the communicator, John1:10, KJV. Yes, Christ was the creator God in Genesis and the “PERSON” who spoke to Adam, Cain, Moses and Abraham. The Son stepped out of eternity and became the creator of the Universe, he spoke ( the living word) into empty space and created. not to believe any of this is unbelief and without faith, it’s impossible to please God, hebrews 11:6, KJV.
Light came into the world but, people love darkness because their deeds are evil, our sins are a result of unbelief and if one dies bodily with unbelief, his or hers soul will go to hell. Christ accomplished the ultimate solution to rid us of our sins. he went to the cross and took God’s wrath and why he said, My God, My God twice, to the Father and to the Holy Spirit, why do you forsaken me, a spiritual pain beyond our understanding which was total separation from God, spiritual death, a pain greater than his physical pain on the cross. The book of hebrews, an important book proving that grace and truth is better than law and probably written by the Apostle Paul and probably proven to be so in 2 Peter 3:15, KJV., and is for our salvation.
hebrews chapter 3, KJV., along with 1 C orinthians 15: 1-4 and Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV., proves and shows that when Christ died on that cross and spilled his blood that first, his blood was for the remmission of all our sins, past, present, and yes future sins, he defeated the powers of Satan and by his resurrection, he defeated death for all of us. God’s ultimate power was shown in this resurrection. It took more power to complete this resurrection than the power of creation.
now, get this, animal blood was replaced with the ultimate blood, Christ’s blood, he fulfilled the law on the cross for all of us and get this, completed ALL WORKS that one had to do under the law previous to the cross like repent, confess, tithing, sabbath days, water baptism etc.
So, again, how is one saved, believe what he has accomplished on the cross, faith in this plus no, no, no works by you. If you try to do anything, even the thought of going to a church who teaches otherwise, you deny what Christ has done. It is God’s grace, a free gift and gifts come with no conditions. It is “unbelief of what Christ has done that sends one to the Lake of Fire, not sin.” It was the power of the resurrection that made Christ, God’s only begotten son and all who believe was resurrected with Christ in the mind OF God. Finally, without faith in this, it’s impossible to please God, Hebrews 11:6, KJV.