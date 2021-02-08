I am tired of reading “Trump did it” in the letters here. Perhaps a little equal time is in order. When Obama and Biden were in office “It is Bush’s fault’ was the common answer to every question. Now we hear “I am using Executive orders to undo bad actions of the previous administration.” There does not appear to be any actual vetting of the policies, but just a move to undo it because “it is Trump’s fault.” Sounds familiar.
If Democrats were not so hell-bent on getting power they would look at the great things President Trump did for the country and not at his tweets. Stopping the wall is just stupid. A well maintained border wall cuts down on illegal immigration, human (child) trafficking, drug cartel smuggling and the danger of living and working near the border. What is wrong with any of that? All those things hurt our citizens and the wall protects children from the dangers inherent in being smuggled across the border. 350 more miles is allegedly paid for with contracts signed.
Is it only about taking something away from President Trump? That is a pretty evil reason to stop a wall that is working to keep many safer, and which every sovereign country should have ... well defined and protected borders.
Stopping the pipeline and telling the skilled workers to “go build solar panels” is not only a slap in their face but belittles the skills they have spent years acquiring. America will need welders and pipefitters forever even with “green’s energy” ... but stopping thousands of jobs without having the infrastructure and/or training in place to replace them because “Trump did it” is another example of the pettiness and lack of empathy for Americans by the new administration.
Impeachment? Why do we need it? Trump is out of office and all this does is tick half the country off. I have now watched two unconstitutional impeachments with a lack of due process, transparency, innocent until proven guilty, and rule of law. Less hate and lies by Democrats toward Republicans would be a wonderful thing. But with Nancy Pelosi in office I won’t hold my breath. And now we are said to be terrorists who need to be de-programmed.
Unity? What a joke.
All I see is a dictator who has signed 47 executive orders in a bid to pretend President Trump never existed instead of working with Republicans to keep what is working well and to create new policies created by Democrats ... so instead of every word we hear out of DC being anti -Trump and anti-Republican, we can start working toward legislation to make American lives better. Honestly, is that too much to ask? I am afraid it is naïve of me to ask.
Judith Rose is an Avon Park resident.