What are the city managers thinking when they OK an electric company to run a service line through and across a neighbor’s yard to hook up to a meter that could and should be placed on the house it’s serving?
If the neighbor has reason to dip up their yard and cuts the supply line, who is responsible for the repair? Who pays? The neighbor, the homeowner, or the electric company? And how would this be enforced? The homeowner would likely be the loser.
Of course, the electric company is saving money o the installation. But where is the common sense and accountability? The homeowners signed a right away for the electric service to go across the front of the property.
Nowhere on that contract stated that the line would cross someone else’s private property.
Who is going to make this right? We want the meters on our home.
Velma Barnard
Sebring