Who is running the government?
Asylum: “Is protection granted to one who has left his country as a political refugee.” Truly America has welcomed those who have sought safety.
The Liberals say America is a racist country which causes one to wonder, if America is so bad, why are so many desperate to get here. If you want to destroy a person’s reputation, just call them a racist.
Marxism is the enemy within us. You cannot say anything against Marxism, which is Socialism that is designed to undercut the American way of life and liberty; or the liberal media shuts you down. Just like Maxine Waters told Jim Jordan to sit down and shut up, his time was up at a Congressional meeting. April 18th, Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, with a police escort was in Minneapolis inciting Black Lives Matter to continue to riot; she encouraged BLM to be more aggressive. Incidentally, this is what Waters accused President Trump of for the Jan 6th break in at the Capitol. Gross hypocrisy.
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors states they are trained Marxists connected to the Weather Underground, a Socialist movement with the goal to overthrow the U.S. government. Now Cullors is calling people “racist and sexist” because they question her the spending of BLM’s money on a $1.4 million home in Los Angeles along with two other homes in LA and a 32-acre property in Georgia for $415,000.
There is another definition of asylum, an institution offering shelter to those who are mentally ill. The 2008 Democratic plank says, “stands for hope; and gives everyone willing to work hard to make the most of their God-given potential.” Then in 2012 the Democrats removed “God-given.” While the Republicans increased their platform to God. Stating “American’s talents, right to self-defense, natural beauty,” were all designated as “God-given.”
In the case of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot when the police officer accidentally drew her gun instead of her stun gun and was charged within three days of second-degree manslaughter because the Democrats removed God. “The LORD spake: “you cities to be cities of refuge for you; that the slayer – which killeth any person at unawares, – until he stands before the congregation (court) in judgment” – Numbers 35:9-12. Racism is the characterization of liberal minds. God also said, He “hath made of one blood all nations” – Acts 17:26.
We could wonder if under the Democrat’s healthcare, if you need a blood transfusion it will come from a bag with your race on the label?
God also said, “Honor thy father and thy mother.”
It makes one wonder if the inmates of the asylum are running our government?
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring