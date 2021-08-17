We were winning the battle with the coronavirus, but that has changed as the virus has mutated and new cases are developing along with increases in hospitalizations.
The responsibility for this virus was originally blamed on a lab in China. We may never know if this is true, but who do we blame for the recent surge? The vast majority of cases are among the unvaccinated. The present vaccines are effective against the new mutation.
So again, who is to blame for this new pandemic? I think the blame this time lies with our neighbors, our friends and our relatives who refused to get the vaccinations.
Alan Andrews
Lake Placid