SEBRING — Between her infectious smile and consummate professionalism, Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg has left a hard act to follow.
At best, someone might succeed her as head of the office. Who that might be, and when, is unknown.
Currently, her good friend and second-in-command Assistant Superintendent of Elections Karen Healy is in charge at the office. Healy and the rest of the staff, along with a large contingent of friends, family, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and public officials attended Ogg’s funeral service on Thursday. They then went later to gatherings with family and friends.
“Penny was an exemplary boss,” Healy said. “The shining star of our office.”
The Supervisor of Elections website states that Ogg moved to Sebring in 1991, started as a poll worker trainer in 2004, worked her way up to early voting coordinator in 2006 and was elected supervisor of elections in 2012, after Joe Campbell retired.
In 2015, Ogg completed her Master Florida Certified Election Professional (MFCEP) degree, and was already a proud graduate of Leadership Highlands, class of 2014.
In eight years as supervisor of elections, her office had the reputation for well-run and fair elections that never miscounted votes. Although many people view 2021 as a “year off” for her and her staff, having conducted general elections last year and in preparation for the gubernatorial election next year, Healy said that’s a misconception.
“We’re constantly doing tasks,” Healy said, including such matters and updating voter registration rolls and preparing for local contests like this November’s city elections in Avon Park. Healy said it was thanks in part to Ogg that they had completed the counts to know how many ballots to print.
“She trained us well. She made sure we all had our professional certifications,” Healy added. “I think we’re all up to the task.”
The last time Highlands County had a constitutional officer die in office, Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer succeeded the late Charles Bryan. His situation was unique, Zwayer said, but as far as he knows, the governor of Florida has authority to appoint a successor, as soon as the governor deems it necessary.
That person would then stand for election in mid-terms next year, Zwayer said.
Attempts to reach staff at the Governor’s Office were not successful. No staffers answered calls. Only voicemail was available. Healy said she had not heard from the governor, either. She recalled that when the governor had to replace a county commissioner 11 years ago, that took a while, but that was another governor, and 2022 will have gubernatorial elections, which means the elections office will need a permanent head soon.
Healy assumes she will need to go through the formal appointment process. She’s never done it before, but has already received letters of support from many colleagues, including those from around the state whom she met while at conferences with Ogg.
Zwayer said Healy is the obvious choice: She has worked in the office 19 years, served closely with Ogg and shows the same level of professionalism.
“Karen is the best person to carry Penny’s legacy,” Zwayer said.
Whenever or whatever choice the governor makes, however, Zwayer also said that no one would quite be the same as Ogg.
“Penny was just such a special person. Her loss will be felt for many years,” Zwayer said. “She was someone we [officials] strive to emulate. Her loss is a huge loss for our community.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.