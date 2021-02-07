The recent nights of dipping mercury mean reptiles are feeling the chill. While we do not have iguanas dropping from the trees when freezing temperatures hit, our resident reptiles will be looking for spots to warm up after these cold nights. Sadly, many choose the warmth of pavement surfaces, risking life and scale for a little bit of heat.
This behavior, taken due to a snake’s reptilian cold-blooded nature, offers a chance to see these reclusive reptiles you might otherwise miss. While snakes are nature sightings which cause some to recoil in fear, I hope their beneficial actions of rodent control will endear them to most.
Rat snakes are quite common and come in a dizzying array of colors. Even among one species, colorations and markings are quite variable. The impressive yellow rat snake is a lengthy, powerful climber that often presents as dark yellowish brown with four long dark stripes running the length of its body. Some are bright yellow but most more like a dull yellow or muted in hue.
Yellow rat snakes feed on rodents but also readily climb trees, fences, and walls in search of birds, nestlings, squirrels, and other small mammals. As they seek out prey, their long, forked tongue-black in color-is actively flicking in and out as it picks up scent particles from the air. Inside of a snake’s mouth are two cavities where that split tongue slips into and deposits those particles. Known as the Jacobson’s organ, the gland transfers that information to the snake’s brain, honing the reptile in to where the food source is located.
Active in the daytime hours, seeing a yellow rat snake is pretty common as are the red rat snakes. Red rat snakes are typically a bright, brick or reddish-orange and their bellies are often referred to as having “piano keys” due to a mixture of black and white scales. Preferring a diet of rodents nearly exclusively, they will also constrict or squeeze their prey after briefly striking. Once the rodent is dead, they will slowly begin swallowing it headfirst using powerful jaw muscles.
One color variation of the red rat snake looks like a greyscale rendering of this normally bold patterned snake. Found mostly in Southern Florida, it is sometimes confused with the gray rat or oak snake. Rat snakes are fantastic rodent controllers and non-venomous, meaning that while they can and may bite if handled, they are not dangerous to humans. Beware though as most snakes release a very stinky, oily secretion referred to as musk if handled.