Much to the surprise of many of my school teachers, I am about to willingly write a book report. As a young student I would mostly resist and grumble about being forced to read a book and then be subjected to the inhumanity of writing a book report. But now I am looking forward to it.
Recently my wife and I read “Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table,” a book authored by Atlanta-based pastor named Louie Giglio. This 10-chaptered book is centered around the 23rd Psalm, which reads:
“23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. 3 He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.”
As the title of the book indicates, there is special emphasis on 23:5; “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.” Pastor Giglio expands on verse 5 and gives a personal account of how this book gained its title. There is a good amount to discuss about why David wrote about the table God prepared for him in the presence of his enemies, and what it meant to David and how it still has meaning today for each of us.
Now many of you have become familiar with the 23rd Psalm. You may have even memorized it and are prepared to repeat it at any given moment. But I guarantee you have not inspected this Psalm the way Pastor Giglio has. He will open your eyes and help you see it in an entirely different way.
Chapter One (“Nine Words That Will Change Your Life”) begins with how the author came up with the title of the book. Pastor Giglio reveals how he leaned on a friend for support in a difficult season in his life. After receiving some seemingly good news, Pastor Giglio launches into a text message to a close friend who witnessed the struggles he had gone through and now day of vindication had arrived. The friend apparently was touched by wisdom in the profound response. To the lengthy message Pastor Giglio had sent in hopes of a similar-sized response whether in words or weight of the message, he received the nine words that would change his life and the lives of many others. Instead of affirmation, the friend sent a warning for Pastor Giglio’s spirit man: “Don’t give the enemy a seat at your table.” At first Pastor Giglio was annoyed at what seemed like a response with an unworthy amount of content. Kind of like when you send someone a long thought-provoking text message and they reply with the thumbs up emoji. Makes you spitting mad huh? That is where Giglio was. And then his spirit read the words and something in him changed.
The second chapter (23rd Psalm remix) dives into some great discussion of the 23rd Psalm. If you have never really been much for the Psalms, you are in for a treat.
Chapter Three (Mind If I Sit Down) will cover just how easy it is for the enemy to pull up a seat at your table. This chapter could easily be a book all on its own. Once you read this book you will be amazed at how often the enemy is sitting at your table disguised as a friend. But with friends like this, who needs enemies. And let me be clear, by saying “disguised as a friend” I am not saying your friends are evil. Rather I am declaring the devil can sit in front of you, say exactly what you want to hear and deceive you. And unless you have your spirit in tune, he will sit at your table and eat your lunch.
Chapters 4 through 9 will take you on a spirit-awakening journey that if read carefully, will help you navigate behind enemy lines and bring you back to the table God has set for you to enjoy with Him. These chapters bring some conviction, so be prepared to feel the sting of your sinful nature. Don’t be afraid to read these chapters though. These chapters will touch every reader, in different ways, yes, but very impactful and necessary.
The book wraps up with Chapter 10 (The Garden of Your Mind), a powerful encouraging word to send you back into the world. If you read this book, and I encourage you to do so, it will change a part of you. Now that being said, no book has the power to touch your spirit the way the Bible does. But Pastor Giglio’s ability to connect to the readers in this book will leave you wanting to better yourself. It will open your spiritual eyes to see just who has been sitting at your table.
Do you know who’s been sitting at your table? Want to learn more? Read “Don’t Give The Enemy a Seat At Your Table.” It is a great book to keep in your arsenal in the battle of your mind.