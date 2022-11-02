Years ago, a preacher for a frontier congregation ended a stirring sermon by stating, “All those who want to go to Heaven, raise your hands!” Everybody, of course, enthusiastically raised their hands high...everybody, that is, except a grizzled, old cowboy who had been slouching against the door post at the back of the room. He only stared with a look of doubt on his face at the preacher and the individual members of the church.

All heads turned as the rugged cowboy sauntered with spurs jangling up to the front near the minister and said, “Preacher, that was too easy. How d’ya know if these folks are serious? I c’n gar-an-tee to prove to you who really means to go to Heaven an’ who don’t!”

