Yes, I encourage everyone to vote. When you are preparing to vote please think of the candidate that can help unite us – not irrevocably divide us. Think of the totality of our nation, and who will best represent us.
In Joe Biden I see a man who has the ability to bring the sharpest minds together – qualified experts to be advisors and cabinet heads – not just political cronies and campaign contributors being rewarded for large donations.
In Kamala Harris I see a woman who has been a senator and a leader. She will work in tandem with the president to build back better.
Those who say God is behind Donald Trump omit that God stands behind each and every one of us encouraging us to be our better and less hateful and vengeful selves.
When you think of our nation think of the best it can be, and the people who will work to get us there.
We don't need one more hateful, disjointed tweet. We don't need bizarre conspiracy theories. We need new leadership to rebuild and unite and lead us to a hopeful, bright future.
Pat Myers
Sebring