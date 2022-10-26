So little regard is given to life and its inherent privilege these days…often until a life passes from this earth.
Recently, Queen Elizabeth passed on to her eternal home.
Every word and remembrance of her spoke of her dignity, peacefulness and fine character. She loved God and she loved people.
Of course, as the Queen, her duties and achievements were many and she held to the traditions of the monarchy with grace. However, all of these externals were guided by her soul’s desire to be a servant of the people under God’s hand.
What a legacy.
Do we ever think about our own legacies and how we are caring for our souls?
And, how exactly do we care for our souls?
When we look in the mirror at who we are, we see first of all a body. This body presents itself in all its physical amazement from sight, hearing, speaking, walking and thinking, to name a few.
Our spirit is the quintessence of who we are. Within our spirits, we long for a connection to God which is unique to humanity…created in God’s image.
And then we come to our souls.
When I think and express my thoughts, when I make decisions based on my free will and when I feel empathy, joy, anger or any other emotion I am manifesting my soul.
Though each of us have unique personalities through which these three characteristics display themselves…we each have a soul. How I allow my soul to respond to outward or inward promptings is how I regard my conscience.
Through my conscience I am given the ability to distinguish between right and wrong. And that is why it is so important to determine who the guardian of your soul will be.
Of course, we each have responsibility in this area. However, if we have the Holy Spirit living within, then his guardianship is guaranteed. He will keep us and guide us as we listen for the still, small voice of God.
Ephesians 1:13 NKJV declares, “In Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, to the praise of His glory.”
I love the guarantee promised above. Having the Holy Spirit within to be the guardian of my soul will prepare me to leave a legacy that honors God and blesses others.
Who’s the guardian of your soul? Selah
