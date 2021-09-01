Who’s in charge here?
It has been five years now since the citizenry voted resoundingly to leave our clocks alone, one way or the other. We are smart enough to figure out our time schedules. I wrote about this to my congressman and got a canned letter back from obviously a staff member who didn’t even mention the subject. Who’s in charge here?
On my previous post I complained about all the incessant advertising done by Discovery Plus on viewing time slots. So I decided to contact the FCC thinking they rule the airwaves. They told me it was out of their hands and to contact FTC. I did and that was two months ago. Nothing. Who’s in charge here?
I’m sure everyone has witnessed the judges overturning the will of the people and executive orders to satisfy lobbyists. In my opinion, a judge is simply a poor lawyer that has no clients so they become judges. Who’s in charge here?
Recently I had to renew my driver’s license at the DMV. When there, I wanted them to put a “V” on my license to indicate I was a veteran. They wanted proof. I showed my life membership cards from Vietnam Vets of America, the VFW, the American Legion and my VA card. Not good enough for them. They wanted to see my DD-214. One needs a DD-214 to join any of these organizations. Who’s in charge here?
And now to the new garbage rates that have been injected into certain bodily orifices. Less services, more money. Who’s in charge here?
I won’t even get into the presidential situation. All I can say is “Grab your ankles America, because we don’t know who’s in charge.”
Dave Doty
Lake Placid