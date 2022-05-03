SEBRING — U.S. Sen. Greg Steube, District 17, has announced his bid this year for reelection to District 17.
However, that district no longer includes Highlands County. The county, under the new district boundaries, is now part of District 18.
That would mean that Republican Brian Mast is the incumbent, but that’s not the case, because his district is now named District 21.
District 18, under maps published by FloridaPolitics.com, now encompasses Florida’s Heartland without any connecting counties to the coasts. The presumptive incumbent, FloridaPolitics.com states, is U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican elected in 2020.
District 18 spans rural areas from Lakeland south to Hendry County, and its population center has shifted away from the Southwest Florida coast toward the greater Lakeland area. FloridaPolitics.com suggests that he could likely get elected on Polk County support, alone.
Meanwhile, the local list of candidates for office in statewide races, like the congressional districts, still lists candidates by their former districts. At VoteHighlands.com, the site for the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, has Mast in District 18.
Nothing has been updated yet, and even though new boundaries were approved on April 21, nothing is official. The Highlands News-Sun asked if Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy knew who would be on the congressional ballot.
“I do not, and until it’s certified, I would not want to say,” Healy said.
After calling state officials, Healy said they could not give her a clear answer, either. Even though some sources have reported that DeSantis has signed the new districts into law, her state level contacts said they expect those district lines to get challenged, and are bracing for that.
Besides that, Healy said, whether or not a candidate runs for a certain district is up to that candidate, where he or she lives and in what district they file paperwork.
“They have to redesignate themselves,” Healy said.
Until the state elections officials receive paperwork on a certain candidate, that person is not yet certified, she said.
Right now, Steube is still listed as the congressional representative for Highlands County. If and when that changes, it will likely be official at noon June 17, Healy said, when district boundaries get certified.
“No later than that,” Healy said, “because we have to get the ballots printed.”
This all happened, FloridaPolitics.com states, because District 15, whether on the Legislature maps or DeSantis’ map, became Florida’s “new seat,” thanks to growth in the 2020 Census. It includes the northeast Hillsborough County population in the district, and the governor’s map has it covering a lot of Pasco and west Polk.
Technically, Franklin is the incumbent for District 15, but will no longer be in that district under the new lines. Winter Haven Republican Demetries Grimes has filed for District 15.
Grimes lives deep within District 18, but if he decides to relocate and run, there is no presumed incumbent, FloridaPolitics.com reports. The open seat, while expected to have a lot of competition, is also expected to vote Republican.