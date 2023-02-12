Heading off to the work the other morning, I was shocked to see some new visitors waddling about. I had thought I had caught a glimpse of him lazily floating on the small lake in my neighborhood a few days before, but here they were, in a pair, waddling about like they were moving in. I stopped the car and got out to say hello, but he seemed a bit flustered so I just took a few photos and moved on. Wondering where they came from, perhaps it was possible they flew in for a brief stopover.

Checking my field guides, it seems one of this pair could maybe be a wild duck? His plumage was the dark, glossy black marked with white wing patches. Then again, both ducks pretty much had the patching of wild, which indicated a feral identification. Both also had the extensive ruddy, red fleshy faces and unique markings around the face and bill.

