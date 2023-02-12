Heading off to the work the other morning, I was shocked to see some new visitors waddling about. I had thought I had caught a glimpse of him lazily floating on the small lake in my neighborhood a few days before, but here they were, in a pair, waddling about like they were moving in. I stopped the car and got out to say hello, but he seemed a bit flustered so I just took a few photos and moved on. Wondering where they came from, perhaps it was possible they flew in for a brief stopover.
Checking my field guides, it seems one of this pair could maybe be a wild duck? His plumage was the dark, glossy black marked with white wing patches. Then again, both ducks pretty much had the patching of wild, which indicated a feral identification. Both also had the extensive ruddy, red fleshy faces and unique markings around the face and bill.
A confusing species to identify, the feral Muscovy duck – domestic ducks now forming wild populations – are found in Florida as well as South Texas. These are the heavy bodied, large ducks with the red, bumpy faces one often sees in community retention ponds or parking lots of urban areas. Typically marked with patches of colorful feathers blocked with white patches, their colorful feet and faces along with their large size can help you quickly identify them. Laying up to 15 eggs, it is common to see these ducks walking about, trailing a long line of ducklings.
Feeding on plant materials, insects, small fish, and invertebrates, typically we see these large quackers begging for food from humans at parks around small lakes or ponds. Supplemental feeding, a frequent reality in urban areas, can create issues with these ducks becoming an aggressive nuisance. Weighing up to nine pounds, being non-native they reproduce rapidly and have few natural predators. They are regulated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with permits being required to raise and sell them. Like most non-native wildlife, populations can quickly become detrimental to our native species and crowd native wildlife out of already reduced natural resources.
Wild Muscovy ducks are noted as being a bit smaller, which makes them better flyers. Nesting in tree cavities or using their strong claws to perch in tall trees, these smaller, wild ducks are forest dwellers and much shyer than their domesticated cousins. Full glossy black or purple, they have very little white and are more agile in the air. The natural range of this large, peculiar duck is Central through South America, but wild populations are noted as appearing in the lower Rio Grande River Valley of Texas.
As far as these quackers, it seems they’ve already left our area or perhaps have been reclaimed by whoever may have owned them.