LAKE PLACID — What would it take for a potential blockbuster movie to be filmed here in Lake Placid, Florida? Would you believe it was a bath tub?
Producers, writers and actors Carl Rimi and Javier Mayol were looking for a place to film their latest movie titled “iPossessed.”
“We needed a location that had a free-standing, claw foot bath tub for our opening scene,” Mayol said.
Mayol added, “Here at The Barn on Paso Fino Drive in Lake Placid not only did we find the tub, but the location offered everything we needed. The place is spectacular with the entry, the pond, the pool, the farm barn, the main house, the bridge and, of course, the tub. The place is amazing.” Normally it is rented for weddings and special occasions.
Mayol is an award-winning writer. He worked with Tom Cruise in “Rock of Ages” and John Travolta in “The Punishers.” He won Best Screen Play at three international film festivals for his movie “Love & Hostages.”
Rimi is one of South Florida’s most acclaimed stand-up comics. He plays the lead of Tad Volvo in “iPossessed.” Rimi has appeared in over 50 commercials, 20 short films and eight feature films.
The crew of 30 are filming and living in the main house as well as locations in town while they film. One of the lead actresses, Tami Lee Boothby, said, “Filming here began April 27 and we hope to be finished May 26.” Then the editing and adding sound begins. They hope to have a trailer ready to promote the film by July and hit theaters in December.
The film is a horror movie. According to Boothby, “It is the way to get into the business. Horror films are popular worldwide and bring in a wide audience. Besides you do not need a well-known lead actor to make it successful.”
The bath tub is used in the opening scene and the crew would not share why.
“Can’t tell you,” Mayol said. “You’ll have to see it when it hits theaters.”
They did share the plot of the movie. It centers around a group of friends coming to see character Tad’s new house that he just purchased after being in the military. They were all having a fun time until they discovered the house was haunted and caused each character to face their own secrets — fighting the demons they carry inside themselves. It was written as a psychological horror film.
The crew had to raise their own money to begin the project. Producer, comic, writer and actor Rimi believed in the potential of the film so much he sold his car online to help fund the project. Warren Scott happened to view the ad and contacted Rimi. Rimi told him why he was selling the vehicle. Scott asked to read his script and loved it so much he invested into the film.
The actors, writers and producers come from varied backgrounds. For example, Tami Lee Boothby, who plays Tara in the movie, was an RN. Director Jerry Sommer was in law enforcement. And as mentioned, lead actor Carl Rimi is a well known stand up comedian.
The lighting and grips crew: Nunzio Ruggiero is from Miami, Albert Nicolas came from West Palm Beach and Alexander Del Cid is from Hollywood.
Del Cid said, “With COVID there isn’t much going on in L.A. so I took a chance to work with this group. Sometimes you run into inner battles with personalities. This team is in great spirits. It’s been a fun experience.”
The gang plans to receive 1 million views of the trailer. It will be shown on social media. Also a comedy festival planned in Palm Beach this December will carry the trailer online. The positive reaction to the trailer will lead to theaters wanting the movie added to their schedule.
Tami Lee Boothby summed up her acting, producing dream this way. “My goal is to make movies with a message and to make it all matter.”
The joy they are having as a team producing “iPossessed” just may commence someday with them all holding an Oscar!
And the town named by Reader’s Digest as the most interesting small town in America may get to be known as the Hollywood of the East — with gators.