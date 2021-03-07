In last month’s column, I wrote about how Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is focused on bringing new events, particularly sporting events, to the county.
While we do promote general, leisure visitation to the destination, having a scheduled event that tourists are interested in attending encourages them to take action and book a vacation. And sports tourism is one of the first tourism categories to rebound post-pandemic. Think about it…you may not be ready to book a leisure trip, but if your child/grandchild or spouse is participating in a sporting event, you’d be interested in traveling to watch them compete.
When appropriately hosted, events have the potential to expand the visitor economy, provide media exposure, promote economic activity and stimulate infrastructure upgrades which include the emergence of new partnerships.
In order to attract more tourist-based events, the TDC revised its Event Grant Program to offer five different Event Grant categories with various reimbursable funding opportunities.
This new grant program has already proven successful as a number of event planners are booking events to Highlands County. In April and May alone, we have five new sporting events coming to the area, and most of them have made multi-year or multi-event commitments. These events include Prowatercross (jet ski races), American Junior Golf Assn. tournament, youth wrestling, Minor League Golf tournament and the Sebring Multisport Festival. As an added bonus, the Prowatercross event will be featured on CBS Sports for some great television exposure.
And let’s not forget April is also the month we celebrate all things soda at the annual Sebring Soda Festival. While this festival may not have a huge “heads in beds” impact, it does draw day tourists and some overnight visitors. The value of this festival is its uniqueness. There’s no other soda festival in the Southeast U.S., so this event draws a lot of media attention from travel publications, TV, online bloggers and social media influencers all encouraging people to check out this rare opportunity to taste 200-plus craft sodas.
In October 2020, GFNY (Gran Fondo New York) hosted an international cycling marathon in Sebring, which received an event grant funding from the TDC. Even in the middle of a pandemic, the event attracted nearly 700 riders. For most of them, this was their first time in Sebring. To help offset our costs, the TDC received a grant from the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF). The grant required a variety of reports we had to complete, which then generated information about the overall economic impact of the event. FSF data showed the event generated $655,846 in total economic impact to our area. It accounted for $49,188 in state and local sales tax collected and $330,037 in total projected hotel impact.
These are the kind of financial impacts we see from tourism events in our area and why we must continue to welcome visitors as they infuse economic activity into Highlands County. For more information, go to VisitSebring.com and find us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.