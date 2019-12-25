Merry Christmas to all!
What a special day this is, for Christians especially but for all who want to grab onto the spirit of the season and bring joy to their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
For many of us, this is the day that celebrates the birth of Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago.
In the Christian tradition, this Jewish son of Mary and Joseph of Nazareth is the savior of humanity. His birth was hailed far and wide and drew the attention of, among others, shepherds, who were tending their sheep. They were said to follow a bright star to the birth place of Jesus, where they paid their respects.
Later, three wise men — some say kings — arrived bearing gifts for the sacred child.
This Biblical description of the birth of Christ tells of events that led to the Christian church today. The church is centered on the belief that this child born in Bethlehem is the son of God.
There is scarce evidence that Dec. 25 is actually the day Jesus was born, but it has become the day Christians, and others, celebrate the event. And, naturally, it is a glorious day for believers.
Christmas has become a holiday celebrated worldwide. It is a happy occasion for the great majority, although we’re sure some don’t find the joy in this day that others do. Perhaps financial burdens or the fact they are away from their families distract from the celebratory atmosphere of the day.
For most of us, however, we find comfort and pleasure in waking with family and friends today. Perhaps unwrapping Christmas presents (if you were able to wait until this morning). And, even if the sweater doesn’t fit or the dress is the wrong color, this is one day when the thought truly counts.
Even with all the distractions in the world — political and otherwise — the feelings we share today are worthy of embracing in our lives and holding them tight.
Why can’t we make every day Christmas?
Sure, we can’t have presents every day. No one should be that spoiled.
But we can think of family, friends and the spirit of giving and share that throughout the new year. Instead of presents, we can give a compliment. Maybe we can do a good deed like give someone a ride to an appointment or to the garage to pick up the car that needed repaired. Perhaps we can just visit and share some comfort with a person who is dealing with a tragedy or a personal problem.
Bake some cookies and take them to your neighbor. If you know someone unable to mow their lawn, maybe you could do that for them.
Or, how about something as simple as a smile?
The world is an imperfect place. We will never be able to make it perfect. But we can grab a little bit of the joy we share today and spread it around throughout the new year.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.