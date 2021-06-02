Why choose a yoga practice?

Yoga is a lifelong pursuit for the body/mind to harmoniously adapt to ever changing circumstances. Practicing a variety of postures expands mental/physical flexibility as the body adapts to different ways of moving which increases flexibility of the muscles, releasing stored toxins and calming the mind. Yoga helps the body grow and change naturally each day that the yoga mat is rolled out.
Long-time yoga students often comment that if the practice is interrupted for a few months, the body falls back into old muscle memory that tightens the body and the mind. However, yoga is the pathway out of the past to discover a new beginning. In yoga, flexibility of the mind and body is a major goal.
Yoga offers a variety of poses specific to different parts of the body. As we practice yoga with patience, a new dimensional awareness comes to the foreground of what we can achieve. One yoga study indicates that flexibility improved after eight weeks of practice as new muscle memory takes hold. Yoga requires inward concentration and visualization of postures to initiate them. Gradually, the body changes.
Learning correct form takes time and repetition. Some individuals come into yoga thinking it is an exercise of fast-moving postures without concentrating on every part of the body’s form in a sequence of poses. However, yoga emphasizes that each pose is thoughtfully initiated, not how fast or slow the movement is executed. The yoga breath is an essential part of learning the poses. Deep breathing helps to loosen muscles by increasing oxygen in the bloodstream and releasing toxins. In turn, the diaphragm expands and the tight spine loosens.
The essential benefits of a regular yoga practice is like a deep internal meditation. Going inward helps to know the present state of the mind/body and new goals can be set. Since the weather is warming, let’s take our yoga practice into the pool.
The Sebring YMCA has a beautiful pool in which to cool off and practice balance postures. We begin with a simple lengthening pose called, “Tadasana.” Stand in the shallow end of the pool with legs shoulder width apart and find your balance. Next, lift the outer leg to one side and raise it on the top edge of the pool or as high as you can. You can put the flat of the foot on the side for balance and extension. Lift the other arm up to the sky and enjoy the serene view of floating clouds. Relax the mind by getting lost in the clouds and their imaginative formations. Let go of worldly thoughts.
Yoga is about being in the present moment and awakening the body/mind into a positive reality. Yoga puts us in touch with goals we want to pursue from where we are at the present. In yoga, we always say, “we can” and keep our attention on positive goals. It is also wonderful to take your yoga practice into a live class and have fun. Join the YMCA yoga class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10-11 a.m. and bring your smile with you!