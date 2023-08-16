It may sound like a joke told by University of Florida alumni, however there was a real alligator crossing the road, or at least hanging out on the road in Lake Placid. Monday morning started as usual with dropping kids at school and the normal commute to work. Then, motorists saw something unusual in the road that had them pumping the breaks.

An alligator, let’s call him “Al,” looked like a prehistoric dinosaur on the side of County Road 621. Al did not appear to be in a hurry to move despite onlookers trying to “shoo” him away. Lake Placid resident Michelle Bartnick was not expecting the sight of a 6- to 7-foot alligator on the busy road. Bartnick guesstimated the gator’s size; for obvious reasons, she did not take out a tape measure for accuracy.

