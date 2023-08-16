It may sound like a joke told by University of Florida alumni, however there was a real alligator crossing the road, or at least hanging out on the road in Lake Placid. Monday morning started as usual with dropping kids at school and the normal commute to work. Then, motorists saw something unusual in the road that had them pumping the breaks.
An alligator, let’s call him “Al,” looked like a prehistoric dinosaur on the side of County Road 621. Al did not appear to be in a hurry to move despite onlookers trying to “shoo” him away. Lake Placid resident Michelle Bartnick was not expecting the sight of a 6- to 7-foot alligator on the busy road. Bartnick guesstimated the gator’s size; for obvious reasons, she did not take out a tape measure for accuracy.
Figuring the gator was not road debris, Bartnick tried to keep it from getting hit.
“Yeah, he was a big boy. I called 911,” Bartnick said. “I saw him and turned around and put my flashers on to stop traffic.”
Luckily, Bartnick wasn’t alone in her efforts to save big Al; her friend Joey Messana pitched in.
“Then my friend saw me and the gator and stopped traffic in the other direction,” Bartnick said.
Bartnick said the deputy, who was from up north, was not used to dealing with gators. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to determine what would/did happen to Al. As of press time, there was no answer.
FWC has a Statewide National Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP). The agency considers nuisance gators are generally about 4 feet or more in length and “believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property,” the FWC website said.
Gators don’t have to be 4 feet long to be a nuisance when gators of all sizes can end up where they’re not welcome, such as pools.
When an alligator becomes a safety hazard, folks are urged to call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator toll free number at 866-FWC-Gator (866-392-4286). A SNAP trapper will come and remove the creature. Do not attempt to remove the gator as it is unsafe and illegal. It’s against Florida’s laws to possess, harass or process gators without the proper permits in the state.
In 2022, FWC recorded a total of 11 gator bites, considered unprovoked, with nine of those being major and two being considered minor. The “major” category included fatalities. From 1948 to 2022, 453 unprovoked bite incidents have occurred in Florida, 26 of these bites resulted in human fatalities, the site showed.
Alligators cannot be relocated as they can end up back in the dangerous spot again or fight with other alligators where they are relocated. There are some 1.3 million gators throughout all 67 counties of Florida.
Gators live in fresh and brackish water and can be found in salt water. They are most active from dusk to dawn. FWC recommends keeping your animals on a leash and keeping at least 10 feet away from the water’s edge. They recommend swimming in marked areas also.