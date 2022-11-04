Election 2022 Hand Count Fact Focus

Steve Diorio, the Chair of the Hinsdale, N.H., Select Board, dumps out nearly 1900 ballots onto a table to be hand-counted at the Hinsdale Middle High School on Nov. 3, 2020 in Hinsdale, N.H.

 KRISTOPHER RADDER/THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMER VIA AP FILE

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?

It takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable, and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections.

