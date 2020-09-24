Against all my principals, knowing never to argue politics or religion, I just can't help venting as follows. So forgive me if we don't see eye to eye.
As a veteran, I recently found out I'm a sucker and a loser, ala President Trump. I am absolutely astounded how veterans and their families can support this draft dodger we have as president.
Here's how he consoled a family who lost their son in Afghanistan: "Well, that's what he signed up for." Really comforting words.
How about basically calling Senator John McCain, who was a true hero and vouched for as a hero by his fellow POW's, a coward because he was a POW? Can some veteran explain to me their attraction to this man?
Bert Horwitz
Sebring