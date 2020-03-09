I have become frustrated with several businesses in this area. It seems as though they do not want work and do not want to grow their business.
I am a former business owner and I don’t claim to be the best businessman ever but when we received a phone call requesting a quote we always responded in a short period of time and gave them a time estimate of when we could do the job, even if it was going to be a ways out, and if we got the job, it was completed in a timely manner.
After buying a home here in 2013 we opened accounts at a local credit union. A couple of months later I went to the credit union and asked the teller for their CD rates. She said that I would have to sign in and wait to be called to find out the rates. There were several people waiting to get called, so my wife and I went to a investment service and bought our CD.
In 2016 we decided to buy a larger home and went to the credit union to get a short term loan until we sold our house. When we asked to speak to someone about the loan we were told that the person we needed to talk to would not be in for several days so we went to a local bank and got the loan. The credit union has lost our business permanently.
Since buying our new home I have lost track of how many businesses that I have contacted and received no response or they did shoddy work.
I hired a person to paint our house; he painted half of it and never came back to finish the job.
I wanted to get a quote on having seamless gutters put on our home. There is a seamless gutter business less than one mile from our home. I called and left a message; I never got a reply.
When we added on to our screen room, the company drove over and damaged the cement edging around our flower garden and did not want to take responsibly for the damage.
I called a company that advertises they do road grading to get a quote for repairing the unpaved road behind our home; I have not heard from them.
We wanted to extend the width of our paver driveway so I called a (home improvement store) and ask for a contractor. They told me that a contractor would call me within two days. I have not heard from them, so I called a local contractor who advertises on a sign on U.S. 27 and left a massage. Three weeks later, after I had hired a company from Arcadia and the job was complete, I got a call from him; I told him “Sorry, you are too late.” If he would have called me and told me that it would be three weeks before he could do the job I would have been OK with that.
I called a local company to do some upholstery work on our pontoon boat. After three phone calls they came and looked at the job and said that they would give me a quote in a couple of days. I have never heard from them.
There are other instances of poor results, but I think you get my point.
I do not understand why businesses spend money on advertising if they don’t want any business.
I see why Highlands County is one of the poorest in the state when businesses lose work rather than hire more help and grow their company.
I have talked to several people about the poor service from companies in this area and they say get used to it, that is the way it is in this county.
