When you hear someone repeat that phrase to you, they would probably like you to go away. I’m not asking you to leave though. I’m just suggesting you take advantage of our nearby, almost 10,000-acre state park. Highlands County, and especially Sebring, are fortunate to have a place to “take a hike” or maybe just a leisurely stroll.
Highlands Hammock State Park is the perfect place to begin your hike. With summer temperatures already here, there are several hiking trails where you can stay cool under the oak, cypress, pine and many other varieties of trees. The trails are filled with the beautiful scenery that will remind you of what Florida looked like before man arrived and “paved paradise to put in a parking lot.” The most popular trail is the Cypress Swamp Trail where I’ve seen baby otters swim right up to me and look at me as curiously as I looked at them. You’ll usually see alligators, birds and snakes. Stay on the boardwalk and the trails and the critters will stay in the swamp and you’ll both be safe and happy. Bring your camera (or your phone) and get some great pictures.
I moved to Sebring in 2009 and the first thing I did was volunteer at the park. I worked in maintenance clearing trails, repairing rental bikes, and splitting firewood for sale in the park. That was 12 years ago and I still enjoy being in the park no matter what “job” I’m doing. The volunteers and park staff are great to work with and new friends are met every day.
Make sure you visit the Hammock Inn where you can purchase refreshments and park-related merchandise. They also handle the bicycle rentals and the firewood sales to the folks camping in the park and the local tourists and residents. The Hammock Inn is also where you will find a great selection of books about Florida history, birds, wildlife, hiking and other local topics. My personal favorite is “A Land Remembered” by Patrick Smith.
While visiting the park, be sure to take the tram ride. The tram tickets can be purchased at the Hammock Inn. The tram guides are very knowledgeable about the wildlife and the park history. You’ll almost surely see all the birds, alligators, turtles, flora and fauna you can imagine.
Hiking in Highlands County is not limited to the park. Last year on my 76th birthday in August, I went with some friends to a trailhead on U.S. 98 called “Hickory Hammock.” We planned to take an eight- or nine-mile hike on the old “Florida Trail.” Because the trail has been relocated, and the old section of the trail has not been maintained or marked, we made a few wrong turns and after 11.5 miles, we found our way back to the trailhead.
The Florida Trail also goes around Lake Okeechobee. Because of COVID, there was no organized group hike around the lake in 2020. The Florida Trail Association has a great 109-mile hike called “The Big O Hike” around the lake every year. I talked my neighbor, Wally Ward, into hiking it with me in 2010. He was in good shape and after 75 miles, I came down with a blister that was as big as the lake. Wally was a couple years older than I and when I had to give up, he kept going and finished the 109 miles. The next year Wally joined me again as I tried to complete the hike. With his encouragement and help and some duct tape stopping the blisters, I finally finished the hike with Wally. He completed it for the second time. Wally is a good friend and he knew how important it was to me to finish the hike, so he completed the 109 miles twice. The hike took nine days over Thanksgiving week. The 40-plus hikers gathered on Thanksgiving Day at the Clewiston Inn to celebrate, and the hike ended where it started in Pahokee.
New sports, hobbies and pastimes usually develop into something more. Once you start day hiking, then progress to multi-day supported hikes, you will probably be hooked on hiking and ready to start short backpacking hikes. The Florida trail has about 1,500 miles you can enjoy and if that’s not enough of a challenge, the Appalachian Trail has 2,189 miles from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mt. Katahdin in Maine.
Dan Healy, a good friend of mine, and I have hiked many miles over the past 20 years on the Appalachian Trail in Georgia and North Carolina. In 2018 he decided he wanted to hike the 2,189 miles of the Appalachian Trail. At 73 years old, he left Springer Mountain in Georgia in late April 2018 and after some unexpected setbacks had to leave the trail a couple of times. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy allows you 12 months for your hike to be considered a through hike. He broke his ankle in November 2018 and after a lengthy rehab, he was back on the trail and completed his through hike in March 2019. He has since (with my help) written his story in a book titled “The Long Way Home.” He listed me as co-author, but it is 100% Dan’s story. He had the book printed and for now, it’s available in the Hammock Inn book section.
Enjoy your hike (and your life) wherever it takes you.
Robert Fromhartz is a Sebring resident.