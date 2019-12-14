I’ll be the first to admit, when Governor Ron DeSantis was first elected as Florida’s 46th governor last year, I knew very little about him. I knew he was a strong Trump supporter and proud military veteran, but that was essentially the depth of my knowledge. However, having witnessed his commitment to Highlands County and Florida’s Heartland over the last two years, I cannot speak highly enough about the fantastic job Governor DeSantis is doing for our community.
Governor DeSantis first impressed me by how well he handled the Sebring SunTrust shooting back in January 2019. The governor made sure that the community had every possible resource available from the state and was extremely proactive throughout the entire process.
The governor has gone above and beyond to ensure Highlands County remains competitive in terms of jobs and infrastructure by providing record amounts of grant money to both our county and local municipalities. Further, he has streamlined our ability to recover disaster assistance money from the federal government stemming from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. I am confident the money would still be tied up in bureaucratic processes had it not been for the governor and his team’s willingness to put in the long hours to ensure funds were disbursed swiftly.
Governor DeSantis continues to serve the people of Highlands County well and I look forward to continuing to support him however possible now and in the future.
Kyle Green
Sebring