Why is it I don't hear this mentioned in the church; and I can't live without the blessing of the church. The Bible says we are doing well as Christians if we abstain from meats offered to idles, things strangled, blood, and fornication.
Don't let anyone judge you according to meat and drink, it's not what comes into the body that defiles but that which comes out of the mouth for it reveals the heart.
Give in secret and as you purpose in your heart not under constraint. God doesn't want others eased and you burdened and there is an equality so that one's needs are met.
Godly women teach your daughters to obey your husbands, he's the head of the house, and dress modestly.
Be ye holy in all conversation as your heavenly Father is holy.
Be ye perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect.
Peter said of Christians that we shouldn't force the law upon Christians when we couldn't fulfill the law our selves It's the Grace of Jesus that saves and the new born again spirit that teaches us how to live.
When I was a child I felt the conviction of what was right and wrong. As I grew older those convictions faded with adulthood. I guess that's why the Bible says we must be born again. We need a renewed spirit.
This Christmas I would hope and pray that we would respect one another and look upon one another realizing we are made in the image of God. May our eyes see one another with the love of Merry Christmas!
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring