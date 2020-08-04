Every time that I hear someone say that "No one is above the law," I think are we in the same country.
Donald Trump has been committing crimes his whole life and should have been sent to prison many years ago, but when you have money you just buy your way out.
In 1986 (trial date), he paid a $750,000 fine for buying stocks under the table in order to take over a company.
Trump should have went to prison.
In 1991 (trial date), Trump forced a black woman from the gambling table to make room for his high roller friend and paid a $200,000 fine.
Trump should have went to prison.
In 1991 (trial date), he was involved in a scheme with his father to circumvent inheritance laws. Trump sold his father $3.8 million of gambling chips that his father never intended to use. The scheme was to do an illegal inheritance advance. He paid a $30,000 fine.
Trump should have went to prison.
In 1993 (trial date), Trump tried to use the intimate domain law to force a woman from her home so he could build a parking lot after he lost in court her home was damaged by Trump's contractors and she was awarded a $90,000 settlement.
In 2007 (trial date), Trump paid an undisclosed amount to settle the Baja condo scheme whereas he conned many people out of millions of dollars.
Trump should have went to prison.
In 2016 (trial date), Trump paid a $25 million settlement for the well-known Trump University scam. In retaliation, Trump filed a $1 million defamation suit against former Trump University student Tarla Makaeff, who had spent about $37,000 on seminars she joined the class action lawsuit and publicized her classroom experiences on social media. Trump University was later ordered by a U.S. district judge in to pay Makaeff and her lawyers $798,774.24 in legal fees and costs. Donald Trump was found to have defrauded students, and was forced to pay the $25 million settlement.
Trump should have went to prison.
In 2019 (trial date), Trump turned over the control of charity funds that were raised under the pretense of helping Iowa veterans to his campaign to use for his election effort and also used the charity money to pay for a $10,000 portrait of himself. Trump paid a $2 million fine and has restrictions on any charity involvement.
Trump should have went to prison.
So please don't tell me that "No one is above the law."
Joe Roberson
Sebring