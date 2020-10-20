Regarding the lead story in the 14 October issue regarding the Nancesowee Hotel.
Correct me if I read this article incorrectly, but it appears that the private enterprise that purchased the Nancessowee a few years ago is planning to "give" it to the CRA for it to be demolished. It appears to me that this private enterprise is attempting to have us taxpayers foot the bill for the demolition rather than his corporation doing the same.
Question is: Why should the taxpayers be responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars for this when it should be part of the current owner's responsibility. He assumed the risk when he purchased the building but is unwilling to take the bad with the good.
Alan Kent
Sebring