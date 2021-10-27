Why move the goods?
I’ve noticed empty shelves in some of our local stores in the past few months. Supply chain issues seem to be in the news every day. Yahoo news says we are “running out of everything.” The White House says to expect higher prices and shortages for months to come. President Biden may call out the National Guard to help with the problem. CBS is reporting shortages of antibodies and other essential drugs.
I don’t have a magical solution but I do have some observations. The modern economy seems to be based on moving goods over vast distances. It’s not always clear why.
There are commercial orange groves on the street where I live. When I walk around the neighborhood, I walk past these orange groves. If I go to the grocery store and buy canned oranges, they are from Taiwan. If I buy oranges in the produce department, they are probably from California. Maybe I could buy locally grown oranges at a roadside stand.
I’ve been told that one of the reasons for this odd state of affairs is that most of the oranges grown in Florida are squeezed and made into orange juice.
Wouldn’t it be better for goods to be consumed closer to where they are produced? Or maybe I should say, wouldn’t it be better for goods to be produced closer to where they will be consumed? Maybe we could even put American workers back to work a decent pay that way.
Dale Gillis
Sebring