I believe I am not alone in disbelief that the woman who went missing Jan. 17 was able to drive through the front gate, not only unchallenged, but unreported for two weeks. What goes on out there?
This is not only the Avon Park Correctional Institution, but a military base. How horrible for her family to know this "guard" saw her less than two hours after her ordeal began, yet, apparently, did not try to stop her, nor even immediately report her trespass. It appears anyone, for any reason, can zip through this gate and cruise the massive acreage of the bombing range without worry of immediate response.
Need a couple hours of "romance" time, no problem. Need a spot for a few beers, no problem.
I would like to think there are rules and regulations in place here for entrance and exit as with any military base I was assigned to in the '68 to '72 era. After 9/11 I would think more restrictive than those were.
Doesn't put a warm spot in your belly to think of the damage that a person or group could do on that air base, or APCI for that matter.
It's obvious from this episode and the Zephan Xaver hiring that vetting and training of APCI employees is very suspect. I also wonder why civilian APCI employees are the gate guards for the dang U.S. Air Force base.
Frederick Cook
Sebring