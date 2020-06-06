"JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD" the sign declares. Amen ... Amen! But, why just for George Floyd? Why not every murder victim? Why didn't they come and protest the killing of five at SunTrust Bank? Why don't they protest the millions of murders through abortion?
Is it because many of the protesters do not really care about George Floyd? They use this occasion to show their hatred for America and the freedom we enjoy and probably have no clue what this freedom costed. Yes, sadly, there are bad apples in all professions, but they do speak for the whole. And as in this case, the bad apples must be handled through the legal system, not through mob violence.
Our freedom allows some of these protesters to act like animals and bring destruction on the innocent. I am not sure if the world stands in awe of our freedom or that we allow this destruction to go unanswered/unchallenged.
Frank Parker
Sebring