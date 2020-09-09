About the shooting of 34-year-old Keith Fileger in Avon Park Aug. 18, I think it was a terrible thing. I don't understand why, since they had a dog with them, they didn't just have the dog attack him and bring him down instead of shooting to kill him. The dog certainly was trained to attack.
I never met this young man or know his family, but he was a human-being.
When I called (Sheriff Paul) Blackman to state my views, he said Filger had drew a gun and would have just shot the dog. I said better a dead dog than a man that was only 34 years old. He said, next time are we supposed to ask their age before shooting? Perhaps they shouldn't be so quick to shoot to kill.
Winnie Wells
Avon Park