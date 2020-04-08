And ... here we are in lockdown! So why? What does this really mean for you? What does it mean for businesses, whether they are “non-essential” or “essential?” What a term. Everyone thinks they are essential. Personally, I think everyone is essential. Not just businesses but also personally.
If you break down the numbers, small businesses in our country provide jobs and income for 58.9 million people. How many small businesses are there in our country? A whopping 30.2 million. Wow! But the best number: 99.9% of all businesses in the United States are indeed small businesses. This is 47.5% of our country’s work force (founders.com). That’s a ton of people trying to stay “essential.”
We have a very large number of retirees in our area from many areas. I know many of my patients were and are small business owners. I have had many reach out with words of encouragement and I thank you.
As a practice that provides medical devices, we are essential. However, just like with all business we are given guidelines as to how the practice should run to keep our patients and our staff safe and healthy ... virus free.
Appointments are limited. Patient physical contact is limited. Social distancing must be in place and remote programming, telehealth, and working remotely must be utilized. This is not a suggestion, it is a mandate. All of this takes a hit on business. It also takes a hit on our patients’ needs. We all just need to do the best that we can and to have patience.
So ... lockdown, what’s the point? After all, you can go to the store, to different necessary appointments, so what is the point? Really!? (I had someone ask me this today as I was delivering their repaired hearing instrument in their car). Hmmmm.....
This is my take: We are in lockdown because our community, our state, just continued to carry on as if “it can’t happen to us.” The problem is that the COVID-19 virus is not just the flu. It grows rapidly inside our body, thus you can expose others for days — at many different places, like the store, doctors appointments, post office, gas stations. All this before you actually have any symptoms. You could just touch a door handle and three days later someone else touches it and if you are a carrier of the virus, it has spread many, many times. I found out the other day that you can also have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. So that is a problem for sure.
So, lockdown is an attempt to make people stand up and take notice that they are responsible for their actions. While you can go places, you should really only be going from point A to Point B — there and back. Don’t go to the store for an hour and a half. Nobody needs to spend that much time in the store. Go once a week. You used to. Not every other day. Really, don’t you have enough to get through the week? And please, don’t stock up extra to take up north in case you get to leave. People need things here, too. If people would just go back to buying for the week, then shelves really would fill back up.
The less people moving about, the better. That is why even essential businesses are mandated to cut services. This is hitting big and small businesses. Unemployment is at an all time high. Next will come depression and suicides. Every physician and business owner that I know, whether essential or not, is taking the necessary steps to try and nip this virus in the bud. All of these steps costs businesses extra money. For example: a tire store usually doesn’t wear masks. But, to keep the spread down, maybe now they are purchasing them for employees. Some businesses are keeping their doors open so you don’t touch them, but that means to keep everyone comfortable their air conditioning is running up their bill. You get the picture? These are businesses that have already seen 90-100% of their business go down the drain.
So, lockdown is a wakeup call. Do your part. Stop the spread. Go for a walk for some fresh air. Be patient and we will all get through this. A fun thing to do is to download the “Zoom” app on your tablet or cell phone. You can do the free version and you can chat with others, like friends and family. So you can see and talk to people in pretty good size groups. We are starting to use this with our patients. After some research, the free version lets you have “meetings” for 40 minutes ... after that the session will time out. You can always go in and start another. If you need longer times for a get-together then you can do a subscription for around $5 a month. We are using the free version.
There, that will give you something different to do. Did you know that when I type the word COVID-19, if I hit “shift” by mistake when I type 19 it prints out as COVID ! (Definitely a frown.)
Have a great, relaxing week I appreciate all you do. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
