This home is at 2043 Robin Court in Sebring. It is priced at $89,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This well-maintained mobile home is situated in the perfect spot for easy access to all your favorite shopping and restaurant locations. It offers 2,550 living square feet and over 3,300 total square feet under roof. This home offers two bedrooms, 2.5 baths with plenty of storage and a huge bonus room for added enjoyment.
The interior includes a large living room that is open to the dining room with a built-in cabinet. The kitchen is a galley-style kitchen and has a small, attached breakfast table.
The master suite includes a large bedroom with access open to the bath that includes a double sink vanity, closet and also a separate water closet and corner shower. The guest bedroom is nice size and the guest bath has a tub/shower combination with good size vanity.
There are two main a/c units that were replaced in 2019 and 2020, and also included are two mini split systems that are in the golf cart storage area and the front family room. Some of the other improvements include replacement of some windows to Thermopane windows, oversized carport and an area that is used for your inside golf cart storage and office space.
The large, oversized bonus room is great for relaxing and entertaining with friends and family and includes easy access to the half-bath and workshop.
This home also includes a carport large enough for three vehicles, fenced side yard and two storage sheds.
If you are looking for a mobile home with no lot rent fees and plenty of space to spread out, then this may be the one for you!
To arrange for your private showing, please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 275923