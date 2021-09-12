Recently, a writer accused those of us who voted for President Biden of doing so because “We hate President Trump.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. Those of us who voted for President Biden did so because we love democracy and wanted a person who also loved democracy and would fight to protect it.
We wanted a person who believes in our Constitution and the rule of law.
We voted for President Biden because he would choose competent, experienced people who would work to make our country better.
We voted for Biden because we knew that he would not be a lap dog for Putin or Xi.
We voted for Biden because he has empathy for people and truly is a Christian who lives his faith and goes to church every week.
Eighty-one million people voted for President Biden, 7 million more than for Orange Man. Eighty-one million believe that people have the right to vote. Eighty-one million people who believe that women have the right to make their own health choices. Eighty-one million people who are not filled with hate but with love for the true freedom for which our country stands.
We voted for Biden because we knew that four more years of incompetence, lying, cruelty and white supremacy would spell the end of our republic and the beginning of the fourth reich.
Millie Grime
Sebring