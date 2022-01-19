Sometimes when fitting hearing aids it comes up ... “My voice sounds funny.” Everyone describes it differently. Maybe it is tinny. Perhaps brassy or harsh. Sometimes their voice is described as really deep. “It sounds like I am hearing over something metallic.” Sometimes it’s a combination. Today it was tinny and reverberating. Many people will speak softer because they are trying to get used to their voice. Why does your voice sound so different?
When people speak to us we hear them through our ears. Sound is pressure. The sound waves travel and their voices enter our ear canals; then they vibrate the ear drum, sending signals to our brains. However, when we talk, it works a little differently. When a person has a hearing loss, not only do they not hear the people speaking to them properly, they also do not hear their own voice as it actually sounds. They do not hear the full attenuation of sounds. Think about it. If sounds are not as clear or crisp because you have a hearing loss, speech won’t be either. As you speak, your voice goes out into the air and then the ears pick up the signal and it gets processed just like others who are speaking to you. However, there is something else also happening.
When you are speaking, your vocal chords and your airways are also vibrating and sending information to the brain. So now your brain has to process sound from two very different sources.
When you are fit with hearing aids not only are we improving and “increasing sound pressure” but we are also putting some type of device in your ear that will react with the modulation of your vocal chords.
With or without hearing aids we never sound the same to ourselves as we do to others.
A fun little exercise: Call yourself and leave yourself about a minute voice recording. Research shows that only 38% of people can actually identify themselves. When you listen to the recording, you will hear your voice as others actually hear you. You will be hearing your voice externally without the internal vibrations of your vocal chords. I know personally, I feel like my voice is lower pitched. Yet, when I listen to a recording I sound like Donald Duck. Oh my! I can’t wait to try and fit myself with hearing aids.
It will take your brain a few weeks to get used to your prescription. Your hearing loss is specific to you and so is your voice. Sometimes it is necessary to “wean” you in to the sound of your voice. No worries though because fortunately, the advanced hearing aid technology available today makes it possible to fine tune and make our voices pleasant and pleasing to the hearing aid wearer.
Remember, if you are over the age of 50 you should have a hearing test. If you have a hearing loss, the sooner you correct the problem, the easier it is to get used to your voice. #To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.