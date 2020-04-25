SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County WIC program continues to welcome families. In order to limit exposure and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, some Highlands County WIC clients may now receive services over the phone without having to come to one of the WIC office locations.
WIC is a federally funded nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children who meet income and nutrition risk requirements. WIC provides participants who qualify for the program with the following at no cost: healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, and referrals for health care and community services.
Please call 863-382-7216 to speak to a WIC representative for more information.