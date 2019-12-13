SEBRING — The Wild Hawg will host its “Wild Hawg” Toy Drive from 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Wild Hawg, 4141 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. It will be a day of fun and giving to the kids of Highlands County.
The Wild Hawg has teamed up with The Guardian Ad Litem Program. Gifts should be unwrapped. No stuffed animals or toy guns or toy knives please.
Anyone with custom bikes or muscle cars or classic cars can put them on display for the spectators. Ransom will be live from 3-7 p.m.
For information, call 863-451-5590.